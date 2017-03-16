Above: Liam Winfield rocks it out with Fake Out/How You Remind Me
Stephen Dafoe Photos
MCHS held their annual Coffee House entertainment evening Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The show, named La Vie En Rose in honour of GSACRD’s 40th anniversary of offering French Immersion, featured 18 acts and many more performers.
Below are some shots from the Mar. 15 event.
Gabrielle Cimon sings Coeur de Pirate
Amber St. Denis performs Someone Like You
Jean-Luc Coupal performs Dystopia
Dorsetta Dalton sings True Colours
Luke Nolan accompanies on guitar
Serena Prokopchuk plays River Flows in You
Daphne Charrois performs The Scientist
Alex Callan sings House of Gold
Rodrigo Gamalo does hip hop dance
The Dramallamas perform Show People
Jordan Imgrund-Harvey juggles
