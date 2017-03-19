Donald Boutilier sent us these great shots, taken on his travels around Morinville.

Georges H. Primeau held their Annual Open House Thursday night, an opportunity for incoming Grade 5 students and their families to get a look at the school, the staff, and the programs offered throughout the year.

MCHS held their annual Coffee House entertainment evening Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The show, named La Vie En Rose in honour of GSACRD’s 40th anniversary of offering French Immersion, featured 18 acts and many more performers.

Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn, along with Sturgeon County Supervisor of Enforcement Services Ken Lauinger, presented SRCW with a $2000 cheque. – Lucie Roy Photo

Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School Parent Fundraising Association (PFA) Chair Michelle Logan, her son Nick, member-at-large Kathy Santrock and children Hannah, Paige and Ryland were at the Rotary Club of Morinville Wednesday morning to make a presentation on the school’s swingset project.

