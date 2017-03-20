by Morinville News Staff

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC Alberta Leader Jason Kenney announced their joint commitment to achieving unity between the two parties in a joint news release Monday afternoon.

Both leaders vowed to form discussion teams with a mandate to work towards an agreement to unite the two parties with details on the teams to be announced by the end of the week.

Both the Wildrose and PC caucuses have agreed to work cooperatively in opposing the NDP government in the legislature.

“I want to thank Jason for meeting today and once again extend my congratulations on his election as PC Alberta Leader,” said Wildrose Leader Brian Jean in Monday’s release. “Today was a very positive and constructive meeting. We reaffirmed our belief in consulting our grassroots members and ensuring they have the final say. The members are in charge. We also shared a desire to work in greater cooperation to oppose the NDP government. Our Wildrose team will continue to fan out across the province to consult members about the future of our party and provide regular updates on the work that is being done.”

PC Alberta Leader Jason Kenney said he and Jean had a constructive, positive meeting.

“I am encouraged to see that we share a common view about the next steps in the unity process,” Kenney said. “Albertans expect us to park the egos, labels, and resentments that have accumulated over a decade of division, and put Alberta first. Today was an important step forward in that direction.”

