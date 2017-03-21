Patricia May Stimson (nee Martin)

May 8, 1942 – March 15, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Patricia Stimson on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the age of 74 years. Her death was sudden and unexpected, she will be sorely missed. Patricia leaves behind to mourn her passing her mother, Clara Martin (nee Castle); husband, Darrel; her children, Beverley (Garry) Kalyn, Brenda (Donald) Kieser, Wayne (Wendy Sonnenberg) Kirk, and Joni (Dean) Ward; grandchildren, Chad (Rae), Lindsay (Brad), Dustin, Brad (Jacque), Jennifer, Trevor and Larrissa (Alex); great grandchildren, Brooke, Ben, Beckett, Bryden, Taya, Milly, Emilia, Gloria, Isaiah, James, Tyler, Ava and Logan; siblings, Rosemary, Lorraine, Kenny and Tony; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, Russell Kirk; father, Clifford Martin; and brother, Gary Martin. Service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Morinville Alliance Church, 10017 – 99 street, Morinville, Alberta. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and/or the Alzheimer’s Society. Sturgeon Memorial Funeral Chapel (780) 921-3900.

