by Lucie Roy

Glenn van Dijken, MLA for Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock, was the Rotary Club of Morinville’s guest speaker on Wednesday.

The topic of service clubs and volunteerism dominated the early morning conversation. Van Dijken spoke of the sense of accomplishment volunteerism gives back to ourselves, and how as individuals and as a community we have a responsibility to give back, something he said helps us to be proud of the community we are a part of.

Van Dijken also offered brief commentary on grants and matching funds, as well as current provincial topics including, Climate Leadership, the carbon levy, the early shut down on coal, energy efficiency and green energy inititives, and the efficient use of resources and the delivery of services.

A light hearted discussion took place on daylight savings time with a short survey with those in attendance for their preference. Van Dijken said a Bill had been put forward that would eliminate daylight savings time.

Van Dijken also had an opportunity to speak with members of the Sturgeon School Division and Greater St Albert Catholic School Division in attendance as well as the two Rotary exchange students attending Sturgeon Composite High School.

Above: Rotary member Alanna Hnatiw with Rotary Exchange students Victoria Kentfield, Denisa Rajska and MLA for Barrhead-Morinville Westlock Glenn van Dijken.

