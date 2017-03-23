by Morinville News Staff
Champion Petfoods have been named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers of 2017; the second year Champion has been recognized as a top employer in the province.
Alberta’s Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes Alberta-based employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.
“We are very excited to be recognized as one of Alberta’s Top Employers!” said Frank Burdzy, President & CEO, Champion Petfoods, in a release Wednesday. “Our team’s dedication to furthering our vision to be trusted by pet lovers everywhere is displayed each and every day in their commitment to our values. It is our outstanding team that has allowed us to be recognized for this award.”
Nominated employers are evaluated on several criteria: Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.
Kristina Leung, the Senior editor, noted demographics are very much part of the conversation.
“With Canada’s youngest workforce, Alberta is uniquely positioned to continue diversifying its economy with a large pool of highly skilled and talented employees.”
Champion Petfoods manufacture Biologically Appropriate foods that mirror the evolutionary diets of dogs and cats. The product uses fresh regional ingredients, and are prepared exclusively in the company’s own kitchens, one of which is at the company’s home base in Morinville. The product is available in more than 80 countries.
Worldwide company started in Morinville
Gary Ricard
Top smeller too
Yes. The smell has made me gag on hot humid nights. Lol.
Good on Champion for employing people especially in today’s NDP’s anti business climate! So I Googled who the people were behind the group doing the survey and found that they were a multi-media group primarily sponsored by the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal. (Alberta’s Top Employers is a joint
venture publication of Postmedia Network Inc.
and Mediacorp Canada Inc). Hmmmmmmm.
That aside, again kudo’s to Champion for employing people. A good corporate citizen in that area but too many days and nights have the citizens spent having to live with the garbage smell they emit from time to time and as it appears there is no resolution, as promised by them, to get rid of this foul odor. And nor does it seem to be paid attention to by the people that were elected to govern the town of Morinville. They have turned a blind eye to this odor problem. More to come on that when it’s election time.