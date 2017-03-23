by Morinville News Staff

Champion Petfoods have been named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers of 2017; the second year Champion has been recognized as a top employer in the province.

Alberta’s Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes Alberta-based employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“We are very excited to be recognized as one of Alberta’s Top Employers!” said Frank Burdzy, President & CEO, Champion Petfoods, in a release Wednesday. “Our team’s dedication to furthering our vision to be trusted by pet lovers everywhere is displayed each and every day in their commitment to our values. It is our outstanding team that has allowed us to be recognized for this award.”

Nominated employers are evaluated on several criteria: Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

Kristina Leung, the Senior editor, noted demographics are very much part of the conversation.

“With Canada’s youngest workforce, Alberta is uniquely positioned to continue diversifying its economy with a large pool of highly skilled and talented employees.”

Champion Petfoods manufacture Biologically Appropriate foods that mirror the evolutionary diets of dogs and cats. The product uses fresh regional ingredients, and are prepared exclusively in the company’s own kitchens, one of which is at the company’s home base in Morinville. The product is available in more than 80 countries.

