Above: Aurora Smeets and Emily Christopherson sing 7 Years

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Below are some photos of some of Thursday’s performers.

Gabriel Brown shows his martial arts skills

Janiece Vestby and mom Andrea perform an original song

Marlee MacCormac demonstrates her dance skills.

Grade 5 student Ava Caldera sings I’m Yours.

Grade 7 student Leia Brown demonstrates some martial arts.

Teacher Louise Sansano plays the role of Princess Leia and emcee.

Georges H. Primeau middle school kicked off spring break Thursday afternoon with the school’s annual talent show, an impressive display of a variety of talent, including singing, dancing, martial arts, art, and theatre skills.

This year’s show carried a Star Wars theme. Teacher Louise Sansano, in the character of Princess Leia, got the students and parents clapping and applauding as the show’s faculty emcee.

Sansano said Thursday’s show was the culmination of months of practice time for the students. More than 50 students took to the stage to perform 22 separate acts ranging from a minute to almost four minutes in length.

As has always been the case with Primeau talent shows, the students in the bleachers showed their fellow students their respect with their silence during the performances and their enthusiastic applause and cheering.

Next up for the school is their performance of Willy Wonka May 24 and 25.

Comments

comments