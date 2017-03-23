by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Grandmothers Group HATS- Hands Across The Sea are not trying to fool anyone by choosing April Fools’ Day as the date for their next big event.

The volunteer organization raises funds to help African grandmothers who are struggling to raise their grandchildren and other children whose parents have died or who are dying of Aids or who are dying of Aids.

On Apr. 1 the HATS group will hold a Garage Sale & Silent Auction from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the basement of the Morinville United Church. The church is located at the corners of Morinville and Grandin Drives.

A variety of items, including plants and toys, will be available as well as a hot lunch.

All proceeds from the event go to support African Grandmothers through the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which began providing support to people in Africa whose lives had been affected by the HIV/AIDS pandemic in 2003.

The Canadian campaign has more than 240 regional grandmother groups, including the Morinville branch, raising money to assist African Grandmothers.

The money raised locally and across the country helps provide funds for food, school fees and uniforms, counseling and social supports. Additionally, the Foundation focuses on “building resilience by providing the knowledge and skills to build and continue to maintain fruitful lives.”

For more information on the local HATS group visit morinvillehats.org.

