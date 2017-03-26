Above and below: Local photographer and regular Morinville News contributor Donald Boutilier took these great

shots of some old buildings around Morinville in Sturgeon County.

The Father’s House held their fundraising gala Saturday night at the cultural centre with a 1920s Godfather theme.

A 1966 Mustang was up for auction as well as many other great items. What the car went for was not available by our deadline.

Almost 400 came out to support the event.

Home Hardware / Bumper-to-Bumper employees Kelly Parrent and Karen Cust pose next to the store’s recently-purchased Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) .

Rotary member Alanna Hnatiw with Rotary Exchange students Victoria Kentfield, Denisa Rajska and MLA for Barrhead-Morinville Westlock Glenn van Dijken.

Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez and Training Officer Captain Jake Anderson loaded up some of the department’s old bunker gear and helmets Mar. 22. The gear is headed out of the country as part of Firefighter Aid for Ukraine (FAU).

The non-profit organization’s goal is to collect unneeded/unwanted firefighter bunker/turnout gear, personal protective equipment (PPE), life rescue equipment, and medical supplies from Canadian fire departments and fire equipment vendors. The supplies will assist first responders in desperate need of equipment and supplies required to fulfill their duties in several locations of Ukraine.

Monique Webb’s Grade 1 class at MPS collected $101.07. On March 22, World Water Day, the class chose to donate their $100 to “Turn on the Tap”. With their $100 we will be able to buy four Canadian made water filter systems for children.

Primeau Talent Show

Georges H. Primeau middle school kicked off spring break Thursday afternoon with the school’s annual talent show, an impressive display of a variety of talent, including singing, dancing, martial arts, art, and theatre skills.

Aurora Smeets and Emily Christopherson sing 7 Years

Gabriel Brown shows his martial arts skills

Janiece Vestby and mom Andrea perform an original song

Marlee MacCormac demonstrates her dance skills.

Grade 5 student Ava Caldera sings I’m Yours.

Grade 7 student Leia Brown demonstrates some martial arts.

Teacher Louise Sansano plays the role of Princess Leia and emcee.

