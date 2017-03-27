by Morinville News Staff

Between now and late September Albertans will be able to compete for a chance to attend a million dollar event in Las Vegas.

TournEvent of Champions is North America’s premier slot tournament making its debut in Alberta this year. Players from across the United States, Peru and Canada are participating in this year’s 6th Annual TournEvent of Champions, each vying for a shot at more than US$1.3 million.

Twenty-eight Albertans will head to Las Vegas for a chance to hit the jackpot, one from each of the province’s casinos.

“The AGLC respects Albertans’ choice to enjoy gambling activities in a fun and responsible way,” said Niaz Nejad, Vice President, Lottery & Gaming Services Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission. “We’re always looking for ways to improve gaming entertainment options while being mindful of our commitment to integrity, social responsibility and providing choices Albertans can trust.”

For more information visit www.tourneventofchampions.com.

