by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville has launched its second annual Resident Satisfaction Survey, a gathering of data it says will guide 2018 budget deliberations and other key projects.

The survey – shorter than last year’s – seeks to determine satisfaction with civic services, financial planning, communication, and the town’s elected officials.

Seventeen questions covering demographics, quality of life, and safety are presented as well as barometers for satisfaction with town programs, facilities, and services.

“We appreciate residents taking the time to respond to this survey,” said Corporate Communications Coordinator Felicity Bergman in a release to media Tuesday afternoon. “As a municipality, we do not always have the opportunity to hear from residents, and this annual survey gives everyone a great opportunity to have their say.”

Bergman said the survey takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete if one were to take the opportunity to provide additional text feedback.

The survey can be completed online at:

https://questionnaire.simplesurvey.com/s/2017-resident-survey.

In addition to the online survey, residents can pick up a printed copy at Town Hall on the second floor of (10125-100 Avenue, the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (9502-100 Avenue), or the Morinville Public Library.

Last year’s survey resulted in 135 responses. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Town announced via social media that it had received almost 60 responses out of the gate.

Responses will be accepted until May 5, 2017.

To encourage residents to take the survey, residents have the opportunity to enter their name and contact details for a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards to either Sobeys or No Frills once the survey is done.

