The Sturgeon Night of Music has been a springtime tradition for students, staff and families in Sturgeon School Division. Over the past year, Sturgeon Composite High School has been undergoing renovations which has left the over 600 musicians without a place to perform.

When the division looked into alternate venues they found that it was quite expensive to rent a location that would accommodate the performers and their family members.

Fortis Alberta and Sturgeon School division worked together to secure the Winspear.

The local company has donated $2000 each year to help the division fund the 2016 and 2017 Sturgeon Evening of Music at Edmonton’s Winspear Center.

The location provides grade K-12 students a chance to perform in a top quality venue in front of a full house of friends and family.

This year’s Sturgeon Night of Music will be held Monday May 8th 2017. Unfortunately this event is sold out!

Gregg Sales

Teacher – Bon Accord Community School

