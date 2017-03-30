by Morinville News Staff

Morinville placed 22nd out of 29 communities during this year’s FortisAlberta Earth Hour Challenge, having consumed 5.3 per cent more electricity than the Saturday before.

In 2016, Morinville ranked ninth out of 25 communities with a 1.2 per cent reduction in consumption over the previous Saturday.

Earth Hour ran Saturday, March 25 from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. and results were released Thursday morning.

In both years, Morinville was competing with other Alberta municipalities for a number of small grants offered for power reductions during Earth Hour.

To determine the winners of the Earth Hour grants, the community with the lowest electricity consumption during Earth Hour was compared to the same hour on the previous Saturday. The percentage decrease was used to determine the winners of the grants.

First-, second- and third-place winners were awarded $5,000, $2,500 and $1,500 grants respectively.

This year, the Village of Longview won the $5,000 prize with a 31 per cent decrease in consumption. The Village of Barons, with a 13 per cent decrease in consumption, receives $2,500 grant, and the Town of Mayerthorpe, with an 11 per cent decrease in consumption, won $1,500 grant.

