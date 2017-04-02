by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Council unanimously approved First Reading of the 2017 Property Tax Bylaw, leaving two more readings before tax notices can be sent to residents.

According to Town Administration a property owner with the average $331,960 home can expect their tax bill to go up $126.78.

The municipal tax side of that increase is approximately $67 or 2%.

The province’s school requisition increased from $3,160,150 in 2016 to $3,414,208 in 2017, an increase of 8.29%.

Based on an average residential assessment of $331,960, a homeowner would see the education of their taxes

rise by $65.22 or 8.29%.

Second and Third reading of the tax bylaw is set for Apr. 11.

