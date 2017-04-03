by Morinville News Staff

The government announced Friday that the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), Alberta’s independent utilities regulator, would undertake a broad review and consultation about renewable and alternative electricity distributed generation in Alberta.

Distributed generation includes small-scale technologies, including solar, wind and hydro to produce electricity at, or close to, the end power users. Often the power is generated by the users themselves.

The goal of the AUC’s review is to provide the government with insight into how broader deployment of distributed generation focused on renewable and alternative energy sources might be implemented. The government’s climate plan has a target of 30 per cent renewable energy.

The government says AUC will seek input and consultation from a variety of stakeholders.

An interim report on the review is set to be received by the Minister of Energy by July 31, with the report delivered by Dec. 29, 2017. The final report will not include recommendations.

