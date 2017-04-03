Home Sports Scene Atom B win gold Atom B win gold Sports Scene Apr 3, 2017 5 submitted by Arpi Salhani The Sturgeon Mustangs Atom 3B team won gold in the B Division at Tournament of Champions over the weekend. They won 4-0 against the St.Albert Warriors. Comments comments 5 COMMENTS Way to go boys Reply It was an awesome weekend. Super proud of our boys and great season finish. Reply Kimberley Shaw Nicole Howells Nicole Gough Gregg Bauwens Reply Nass Salhani Reply Way to go team, congratulations Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply © Copyright 2010-2017 - Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc.
Way to go boys
It was an awesome weekend.
Super proud of our boys and great season finish.
Kimberley Shaw
Nicole Howells
Nicole Gough
Gregg Bauwens
Nass Salhani
Way to go team, congratulations