by Tristan Turner
Morinville News Correspondent
The next council may have their childcare costs covered during Town meetings following a motion from Councillor Brennan FitzGerald. The Notice of Motion came forward at Council’s Mar. 28 meeting for debate. It calls for the reimbursement for childcare services offered to councillors during official Town meetings/business, provided the amounts were reasonable.
FitzGerald argued his motion was intended to provide more opportunities for single parent residents to consider running for council and would “enable more women to be able to run for council.” Fitzgerald stated that while the motion is not gender specific (any councillor could be reimbursed for childcare costs) the intent of the motion was targeted at enabling more women to run for council, which has always had a majority of male members.
The motion received a lukewarm reception from some councillors, but responses were generally positive. Councillor Stephen Dafoe commented saying that after having spoken with some residents about the idea, “they said well… nobody pays for my babysitter [when I have to go to work].”
Dafoe went on to say that councillors already get a per diem for attending meetings, and this could potentially be applied to childcare costs. Further, he went on to argue that the motion should have a cap on maximum costs that would be covered, rather than simply “what is reasonable.”
Mayor Lisa Holmes noted her clear support saying “it’s absolutely necessary.” She related her own experience of having to pick up childcare costs because of her role.
Many other members of Council noted their general support but thought t hat the mechanics of the legislation needed to developed, including caps on the amount. Councillor Barry Turner made a motion to differ the motion to Committee of the Whole (COW) for further discussion, which passed unanimously.
Multiple councillors have since asked for comments on social media on the public’s response to the concept ahead of April’s COW meeting where the idea will be furthered discussed.
I agree with Stephen Dafoe, I have to arrange child care for my children when I go to work.
Why. Everyone else pays their own childcare cost if they want you work. It a CHOICE you make.
I don’t think the residents of Morinville will accept this very well. We are all paying our own childcare costs when choosing to go to work. Some people pay higher daycare bills than mortgage payments.
To Brennan & Mayor Holmes: Seriously?? what else would you like to burden the taxpayers with? A lot of the taxpayers have either lost their jobs or are living pay cheque to pay cheque. You need to get out in the real world and look at ways to save taxpayer’s money. It appears that the only councilor that has his stick on the ice is Stephen Dafoe… can’t wait til the next election. Hope he runs for mayor.
This is horrible. These councillors chose this job. They shouldn’t get free childcare while doing their job. Everyone else needs to pay so should they.
They just got a very nice raise, I really don’t see how this is justified child care is a cost of doing a paid job…
So the Mayor thinks this is absolutely necessary. Does that mean we should pay for her child care while she is away on Provincial and Federal committees as well?
What of those councillors that have to pay for spousal care while they attend meetings? Should we pay for that? A situation based in fact.
Should a Grandma on Council be compensated because she cannot look after her grandchildren on nights when there is council meeting causing her extended family hardship?
What of those councillors that can’t attend to their work obligations to attend meetings? Should they be compensated at their regular career pay instead of their meeting per diem?
Perhaps a councillor does not own a suit. Should we give him a gift certificate to Moores?
Our elected representatives need to get to the meetings. Should there be a vehicle allowance to make sure they can get to the Town Office?
Where does it end?
When you put your name forward to represent the citizens of our community on the Town Council you know what the compensation is.
A few questions… If you want to be on the Town Council are doing it to build your resume? Are you doing it for the money? Or are you investing your time and efforts into building the best community you can for the residents of Morinville?
I know who I’m voting for !
Way to go Mr. Fitzgerald! I’m afraid I have to agree with every other comment on this issue.
Tell you what – How be you check with the firm supplying your new company with those ‘save the whales’ clothing items. Ask them what THEY do about childcare costs for their employees. If they leave that responsibility to their employees, cancel their contract and keep doing that until you find a company that pays all childcare costs on behalf of their employees. Somehow I rather doubt that you will even consider that option. So why is it that you and our erstwhile Mayor would even consider saddling the taxpayer with yet another of your pet projects?
Sometimes I just cannot believe what you people are trying to do… Now I know why I stopped going to Council Meetings!
You all have a fine day!