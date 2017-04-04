by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Councillor Stephen Dafoe brought forward a motion Mar. 28 to have Administration bring back a report on potential approaches to reducing the burden of unpaid municipal tax penalties on unemployed or financially burdened residents.

The Town’s 22-year-old Unpaid Property Tax Penalty Bylaw levies a 15% penalty on taxes not paid by June 30 and an 18% penalty on property tax balances not paid by Dec. 31.

Dafoe’s original motion was for Council to debate potentially reducing the late tax penalties by half, in “light of our difficult economic times”, as put by Councillor Dafoe.

CAO Andrew Isbister suggested the report could include an option to allow the CAO to – at their discretion – approve the reduction or elimination of the penalty if the affected resident makes an appeal to the Town.

Councillor Dafoe responded positively and looked forward to seeing what Administration would bring forward at the next meeting for Council to debate.

That information will next be discussed Apr. 11 when Council is set to pass second and third reading of the property tax bylaw.

