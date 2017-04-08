by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Midget Girls were three for three in the opening week of spring league, after a 65-27 road win Tuesday night, the girls took to the road for back-to-back games at the Saville Centre in Edmonton Saturday.

The Girls were first up against SBA. While leading the first and second quarters handily at 12-2 and 22-13, the second half of the game was a nail-biting affair. The girls found themselves with a three-point lead at 30-27 after three; however, the fourth quarter moved back and forth between the two teams, with Morinville pouring it on in the final two minutes to win the day at 49-42.

After lunch, the girls played the neighbouring St. Albert Slam in another contest that was toe to toe, this one throughout all four quarters.

After trailing St. Albert 17-13 after one, the Sabretooths closed the gap to one point, trailing 28-27. But fortunes reversed in the third quarter and Morinville lead St. Albert by one at 39-38. The final quarter gave the Morinville girls a 58-48 finish for a ten-point lead and three straight victories.

The spring league will run for five more weeks.

