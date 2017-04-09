The Way of the Cross event was part of the Parish’s weekly Friday night stations of the cross during lent. We had an amazing turn out for the 3rd Annual Children’s Way of the Cross with readers led by ÉND & GHP students.

There are prayers and reflections at each of the 14 stations depicting what Jesus went through when he was crucified. The reading and prayers at the stations were written in children friendly language so the youth could pray and reflect on what happens in their lives.

This 3rd annual children’s Way of the Cross was well attended with many parishioners and families from École Notre Dame attending. This was special as it will be a great way to lead up to Holy Week which began

Father Martin with Grade 3 student Adeana M,who read at the first station.

– Lisa Kleparchuk

Vice Principal

École Notre Dame Elementary School

