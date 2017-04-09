The Georges H. Primeau Coyotes brought home the Provincial Champion banner after a tight win at in Athabasca. They competed against five other teams and preformed their strongest routine this season. Congratulations to both the athletes and coaches!

– Samantha Ringuette Photos

MCHS took silver at Cheer provincials.Thanks to Coach Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller for the photo.

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Midget girls were three for three in the opening games of spring league last week. Click Here for our full story.

Morinville and Alberta experienced a first Thursday night; the opening of the first sport-specific Hall of Fame dedicated to an amateur League in Alberta. The opening of the North Central Alberta Baseball League’s Hall of Fame at the Musée Morinville Museum coincided with the league’s 50th anniversary.

