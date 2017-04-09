Above and below: Donald Boutillier sent us these wonderful shots of spring on the Sturgeon River.

The Meadows of Morinville development north of the cemetery welcomed their first resident Friday afternoon. Director of Sales, Dan Hill, welcomed the new resident with a bottle of champagne and a welcome home gift.

From left: Dan Hill, Becky Gerrie and grandson Rhett Craig pose for a photo with the sold sign.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Three-year-old Amelia Borthwick was helping her mom shop at Sobeys Morinville Thursday. Flowers were top of her list.

Morinville and Alberta experienced a first Thursday night; the opening of the first sport-specific Hall of Fame dedicated to an amateur League in Alberta. The opening of the North Central Alberta Baseball League’s Hall of Fame at the Musée Morinville Museum coincided with the league’s 50th anniversary.

See full story here.

Above: The Museum has an interesting display of antique dolls and teddy bears. They are open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

Donald Boutillier sent us this great shot he caught overhead.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce are now set up in the lobby of Town Hall, providing both a chamber office and tourist info location.

A pair of antique chairs were among the dozens of items up for bid at the Library’s Silent Auction, which ended Saturday. All proceeds go to fund library programs. Totals were not available by our deadline.

Mercantile downtown has about 7000 pieces of collectible and carnival glass on display and for sale. Whether you are into collecting this stuff or not, it is well worth seeing.

Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating is giving away a furnace and installation to a deserving family. See our full story here. See Quinn’s at the Trade Show with your nominee.

