Sobeys Morinville owners Shaun and Susie Thompson pose with the baskets of eggs they’ll be hiding around the store all week.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville is offering two opportunities to find eggs in the lead up to Easter. One will be conducted for children, the other for older egg hunters.

Sobeys Morinville owners Shaun and Susie and Shaun Thompson and their staff will be hiding 10 eggs for seven days, starting Sunday. The eggs numbered 1 to 10 have a corresponding Easter dinner prize. Shoppers finding the egg only have to take it to customer service to claim their free item.

The prizes include turkeys, buns, stovetop stuffing and other food items to trim out a family’s Easter dinner.

“The customers and the community have the chance to come in once a day up until Easter,” Shaun Thompson explained, noting five eggs will be hidden each morning and another five each afternoon. “It’s an Easter Scavenger Hunt, and you can get a cool prize to go towards your Easter meal.

Susie Thompson said the idea came up at the store’s manager’s meeting.

“We just like to do fun things every once in a while,” she said, noting the staff like to come up with new ways to have fun with customers.

But Sobeys is not the only opportunity to collect eggs this week.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt takes place Saturday, Apr. 15 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Although the hunt is on for just an hour, children’s activities will continue until 1 p.m.

