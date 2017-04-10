Above: Minister Eggen announces changes to the Bridge to Teacher Certification program at O’Leary High School in Edmonton

by Morinville News Staff

The government announced Monday that the Bridge to Teacher Certification program is expanding and will offer industry professionals more opportunities to bring their skills to the classroom.

This program allows certified professionals to teach career and technology studies in high schools while working to get their teacher certification.

“This program will make lives better for these professionals who will have another career option to consider, for the students who will benefit from their expertise in the classroom, and for Albertans who will benefit from a better trained, more engaged workforce in the future,” said Minister of EducationDavid Eggen in a release.

The government is increasing funding by $500,000 this year with a $1.3 million allocation to the Bridge to Teacher Certification program this year.

School authorities work with their communities to match local expertise with student interest and help bring professionals into the classroom to share their experience.

“Because of the support of our partners in industry, as well as government, our high school students can envision a successful future through the plumbing trades program we are starting at Archbishop O’Leary High School,” said Laura Thibert, Board Chair, Edmonton Catholic Schools.

The government expects 24 tradespeople to complete the program in May. They will begin teaching this fall.

The Bridge to Teacher Certification program has prepared teachers across the province in 10 trades, including auto mechanics, auto body, baking, carpentry, culinary, cosmetology, electrical, welding/fabrication, heavy equipment operation and plumbing and refrigeration.

