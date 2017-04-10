As we eagerly await for the first quarter reports from our automated traffic enforcement contractor, we felt it would be a good time to review the quarterly reports for 2016 and share some of the highlights with the general public.

During 2016, a total of 2,004 hours were reported, and a total number of 5,873 tickets were issued. It should be noted that there were ten approved zones that reflected LESS than ten hours/zone for the entire year. Now, let’s look at the four zones on the outskirts of town, sometimes called the “honey spots.”

Cardiff Road – 180 Hours – 794 Tickets

100 St / near 87 Ave (UFA) – 144 Hours – 859 Tickets

Pumphouse – 234 Hours – 964 Tickets

Cemetery area – 180 Hours – 1,228 Tickets

These four zones totalled 738 hours or 37 per cent of the total hours and totalled 3,845 tickets or 65 per cent of the total tickets.

This is interesting, but it gets more interesting because, during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarter reports (April to December), the contractor split all their zones into directions (eastbound, westbound, northbound, southbound). Here are the highlights for the same “honey spots”:

Going OUT of Town:

Cardiff Road Eastbound – 139 hours – 654 tickets

100 St / near 87 Ave Southbound – 102 hours – 676 Tickets

Pumphouse Eastbound – 147 hours – 605 tickets

Cemetery Area Northbound – 89 hours – 477 tickets

Coming INTO Town:

Cardiff Road Westbound – 1 hour – 0 tickets

100 St / near 87 Ave Northbound – 4 hours – 1 ticket

Pumphouse Westbound – 6 hours – 1 ticket

Cemetery Area Southbound – 3 hours – 0 tickets

Often hear comments about how the photo radar program should spend MORE time in the school zones and so thought you would like to know that during 2016 the below stats were reported:

G. P. Vanier Elementary School – 285 hours – 609 tickets

Notre Dame Elementary School -117 Hours -197 tickets

Primeau Junior High School – 106 Hours – 276 Tickets

Road behind High School – 9 hours – 1 ticket

The totals for the above school zones for the 2016 year are 516 hours or 26 per cent of the total and 1,083 tickets or 19 per cent of the total

In closing, thanks to Council for our new policy and procedures. I am extremely pleased that the RCMP have assumed control (effective January 1, 2017) of how, where and when photo enforcement will take place. I look forward to seeing the first quarter reports.

Thank You,

Linda Lyons

