submitted by Morinville RCMP

Chief Superintendent Jerry Scott, District Commander for Central Alberta District, is pleased to announce that Sergeant Dale Kendall of the Stony Plain Detachment will be taking up an interim position as the Detachment Commander of Morinville Detachment. The Town of Morinville was consulted in the selection of Sergeant Kendall to fill this role.

Sergeant Kendall most recently served as a Watch Commander for Stony Plain. She has experience in both B.C. and Alberta with a background in General Duty, School Liaison, Federal Drug and Organized Crime. Sgt. Kendall will be engaged in the needs and expectations of the detachment and the communities the detachment services.

Sergeant Kendall will focus on promoting and developing strong ties with our RCMP partners and the community at large.

Effective April 18, 2017, you can reach Sergeant Kendall at the Morinville Detachment at 780-939-4550.

Comments

comments