by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will host their 15th Annual Trade Show Friday and Saturday. The annual business and community group showcase honours the Chamber’s 70th anniversary this year.

The Trade Show takes place Apr. 21 from noon until 8 p.m. and Apr. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free; however, donations are gladly accepted at the gate.

Last year’s Trade Show was the first to cut back from three days to two days. It was a recipe that was well received by attendees and businesses. That format will be repeated this year.

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Director and Trade Show Committee Chair Penny Modien said major exhibitors would include St. Albert Honda, RV City, and Legal Motors. Additionally, many smaller sized and home-based businesses will set up alongside non-profit groups and organizations.

As has been a staple of trade shows in the past, the Chamber will have a stage for entertainment. Local business owner and exhibitor Tim Quinn is organizing the stage this year.

Friday night’s entertainment will include juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, an up-coming talent who will be performing in Edmonton in two weeks.

Opening ceremonies will be overseen by Riley Quinn singing O Canada.

The ceremonies will be followed by a demonstration from Rook School of Karate at 6 p.m. and a Zumba demonstration at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment includes Zumba at 10 a.m., the popular Food Truck Challenge at 11 a.m. and an afternoon of music starting at noon and featuring Christina Hollingsworth, Rowan McVittie, Riley Quinn, and Luke Nolan.

The event also offers an opportunity to help a local family. Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating are giving away a furnace and installation to a family in need. Nomination forms are in this week’s print version of The Morinville News. The person that nominates the winning family will receive a whole home Hepa filtration system from Quinns.

This year’s event takes place at the Morinville Curling Club.

