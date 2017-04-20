by Morinville News Staff

The province has announced “a major investment in Alberta highway projects” it says will provide safer, more efficient travel across the province.

Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi and Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation Brian Mason announced Thursday funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation and improvement projects in Alberta, totalling 96 subcomponent construction projects across the province. Two of those projects are in Sturgeon County near to Morinville.

One rehabilitation project is an overlay section of Highway 2 north of Highway 642. The other rehabilitation project is an overlay section on Highway 2 north of Highway 37 and includes the Highway 37 interchange.

The federal government is providing approximately $255 million in funding, and the province is spending more than $279 million for the ten projects estimated to cost $535 million.

“The Government of Canada’s investments in trade and transportation infrastructure will build stronger, more efficient transportation corridors to regional and international markets and help Canadian business to compete, grow, and create more jobs for Canada’s middle class,” Sohi said. “These investments in highway infrastructure across Alberta will support economic growth and provide safer and more efficient transportation routes for Canadians.”

Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, said the government can do more to improve highways by working with their federal counterparts.

“This joint investment supports nearly 100 road and bridge projects from Taber to Peace River and dozens of communities in between as we work to make lives better right across the province,” Mason said.

All 10 of the projects and 96 subcomponent construction projects were approved under the Highways and Roads category of the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

No date has been given for the work to commence.

