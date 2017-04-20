Above: Still from Town’s latest economic development video.

by Morinville News Staff

Seven months after releasing the original music video – There’s More in Morinville – which highlighted the community as a whole, Morinville’s Planning and Economic Development Department have completed the second phase of the promotional video campaign with a video focusing on several local businesses.

Released last September, the original video was watched only 1800 times on Youtube; however, traction on Facebook generated 15,000 views, 214 shares, and 60 comments on the social media site.

The second video, officially released by the Town Apr. 18, speaks to Morinville’s “diverse and distinctive nature” through focusing on several diverse Morinville businesses.

The video was produced by St. Albert-based PlanetSound and cost $16, 275 for the full-length promotional video and 30-second teaser video.

The Planning & Economic Development Department expects the second video will create further awareness, showcasing what Morinville offers for current and prospective businesses.

“Our business-oriented promotional video features local businesses who clearly articulate Morinville’s value proposition,” said Schaun Goodeve, Manager of Planning and Economic Development in the Town’s release. “Local businesses and residents are incredible ambassadors for Morinville and prospective businesses will have the chance to hear directly from our business community as to why Morinville is an ideal community to invest in.”

The Town says Morinville saw a 15 per cent population increase between 2011 and 2016 along with a 71 per cent increase in commercial development in 2016. The combination of an average household income of $114,000 and a skilled labour force is something the Town believes gives Morinville what it takes to welcome new businesses and sustain existing ones.

MDB Insight will launch a Business Retention and Expansion Survey on behalf of the Town of Morinville in late April. One hundred businesses will take a 15-minute telephone survey which is a more in-depth analysis of the Planning and Economic Development Department’s annual Biz Pulse Business Survey.

The Department says results of the Business Retention and Expansion Survey will help it understand and respond to local business needs, so businesses stay, grow, and become more competitive in the community.

Goodeave told Morinville News the new video is part of the 5-year There’s More in Morinville promo campaign, and that the Town does not anticipate any further videos within the series within the 5-year campaign cycle.

