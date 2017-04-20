by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Midget Girls are sitting with all wins and no losses in the spring league.

After winning three for three in the opening week of spring league with 65-27, 49-42, and 58-48 wins, the girls took a break for Easter and returned to the courts this week.

The Sabretooths won 46-31 over Boomer. That win was built on a 15-4 first quarter, advancing to the half with a 27-6 finish. The lead built to 32-21 after three and capped at 46-31.

The team hits the road Tuesday, Apr. 25 for their next game, which will be against Beaumont.

The spring league will run for four more weeks.

