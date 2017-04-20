Oiler’s Pride

Morinville resident and proud Oilers fan Joe Gosselin got into the mood for Thursday night’s game.

Local author Kim Mills will be at a book signing at Higher Grounds Apr. 29 for her newly-realesed Military Romance novel.

A group of young dancers from Morinville’s Dance Connection are positioned for their year-end photos by instructor Cindy Dewing-Ayotte. The kids, who make up the dance studio’s Kinder-kids group, will be performing Waddaly Atcha at an upcoming dance competition on April 27 in St. Albert.

– Jennifer Lavallee Photo

Booth preparation was in full swing Friday afternoon for this weekend’s Trade Show. The event takes place Friday non until 9 p.m. at the arena and curling club, and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon all the chairs and half the bleachers at the Community Cultural Centre were filled with students from Grades 1-4 enjoying the performance of MyQue Franz in the Faustwork Mask Theatre performance of Little Big Frog.

This retelling of the classic Grimm’s fairy tale of the Frog Prince is a story of tolerance for others,self-acceptance, reverence for nature and respect for all creatures great and small.

– Lucie Roy Photos

On Tuesday morning Vicki Dodge, Town of Morinville Planner and John Buchko, Consultant Planner attended the Rendez Vous Coffee time to speak with those in attendance.

– Lucie Roy Photo

