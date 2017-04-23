submitted by Health Canada

As the first flowers start to blossom with the warmer weather, many Canadians are beginning to get their gardens ready. If you have a lawn or garden, preventing weeds and other pests is the best approach to maintaining a healthy yard.

Believe it or not, a healthy lawn and garden can be achieved without using any pesticides at all. Through proper preventive weed management, such as improving the general condition of your lawn and garden and doing some occasional hand weeding, you can avoid the need for pesticides.

If you choose to use a pesticide to control weed or pest problems, it is important to always follow the label directions. You can use Health Canada’s online search to check for the most recent product information. You can also check the new pesticide label search mobile app. As always, remember to also follow any provincial or municipal restrictions that may apply to specific products.

What you should do

If preventive measures are not enough, and you decide to use a pest control product, you should follow Health Canada’s advice to protect the health and safety of those around you, as well as the environment:

Follow all label directions, which may include:

-Wearing protective clothing or other equipment specified on the label.

-Applying pesticides only at the rate stated on the label.

-Making sure that the pesticide label says the product is for use on lawns, and lists the insect or weed you want to control.

When using a pesticide for the control of home garden pests, be sure to wait the amount of time directed on the label before harvesting any garden crop.

Never spray a pesticide outdoors if wind speed is more than 8 kph (5 mph), if the air temperature is above 30°C (86°F), or if it is raining. Check your local weather forecast for up-to-date temperature, wind and rain information.

Post warning signs to notify neighbours of pesticides being used. They may want to keep children and pets away from the treated area.

If you are unsure how to best manage a particular lawn or garden pest problem, visit our website for more information, or consider hiring a licensed pest control operator.

Report health and safety concerns

Adverse events related to the use of a pest control product should be reported to the manufacturer, who is required by law to report it to Health Canada. You may also report an incident directly to Health Canada by completing an incident report form.

