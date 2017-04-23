Cutting edge talent

Morinville Community High School student and talented juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, seen here performing at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Trade Show, is off to Edmonton May 6 to entertain crowds at a Free Comic Book Day event at Happy Harbor Comics.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

What’s with this snow?

The heavy snow did not deter these robins from knowing it is really spring.

– Melodie Steele Photo

Happy faces

The Koenigs were on hand over the weekend to volunteer for the Trade Show, offering their smiling faces and information about the show.

Students from the Rooke School of Karate offered their martial arts skills during the Trade Show opening ceremonies. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick stands by two drummers at the Trade Show opening ceremonies Friday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Glenn van Djiken joined other dignitaries in bringing greetings at the Trade show. Van Djiken was joined Saturday afternoon by Wildrose Party Leader Brian Jean.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Riley Quinn leads the audience in the singing of O Canada at the Trade Show Friday night.

Hard choices

Isabelle and Greg Cramp ponder their food truck options at the Trade Show. The four trucks competed for the Annual Battle of the Food Trucks Saturday at the Trade Show.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Oiler’s Pride

Morinville resident and proud Oilers fan Joe Gosselin got into the mood for Thursday night’s game. The Oilers won in overtime. We’re sure Joe’s game face helped them comeback.

Local author Kim Mills will be at a book signing at Higher Grounds Apr. 29 for her newly-realesed Military Romance novel.

A group of young dancers from Morinville’s Dance Connection are positioned for their year-end photos by instructor Cindy Dewing-Ayotte. The kids, who make up the dance studio’s Kinder-kids group, will be performing Waddaly Atcha at an upcoming dance competition on April 27 in St. Albert.

– Jennifer Lavallee Photo

On Wednesday afternoon all the chairs and half the bleachers at the Community Cultural Centre were filled with students from Grades 1-4 enjoying the performance of MyQue Franz in the Faustwork Mask Theatre performance of Little Big Frog.

This retelling of the classic Grimm’s fairy tale of the Frog Prince is a story of tolerance for others,self-acceptance, reverence for nature and respect for all creatures great and small.

– Lucie Roy Photos

On Tuesday morning Vicki Dodge, Town of Morinville Planner and John Buchko, Consultant Planner attended the Rendez Vous Coffee time to speak with those in attendance.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Comments

comments