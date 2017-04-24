by Morinville News Staff

Fort Saskatchewan resident Mark Plamondon will take over as the Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association’s (AIHA) executive director May 1.

The association says as it grows “into a global leader in energy processing,” AIHA’s new executive director will guide the activities of the municipal partnership.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to help build upon the success achieved by Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association since it was formed in 1998,” Plamondon said. “AIHA has the natural resources, innovative technology, manpower, and commitment to the environment to be a world leader in responsible energy development. I look forward to advancing AIHA’s vision.”

Plamondon spent 22 years in management, operations, business development, and financial analysis of mineral and refining operations.The new executive director has extensive international experience, something of great value to AIHA as it continues building relationships with investors, governments, and stakeholders around the globe. Plamondon was most recently the Senior Vice President of Sherritt International Corporation, and responsible for the corporation’s nickel mining, processing, and refining operations in Madagascar.

AIHA Chair Ed Gibbons said Plamondon’s expertise and background are an ideal fit for the AIHA municipal partnership.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary, we remain focused on advocating for responsible energy development, promoting the region and province, and planning for infrastructure and services,” Gibbons said. “We’re pleased that Mark will lead AIHA as Executive Director toward these goals over the coming years.”

AIHA is online at www.industrialheartland.com and on Twitter – @ABHeartland.

