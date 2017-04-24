submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 28th, 2017, a theft occurred at Sturgeon Composite High School. A banded and wrapped lift of plywood, valued at over $3000, was stolen from a compound located at the school.

The surveillance from a neighbouring business shows a white truck pulling a single axle flat deck trailer entering the East entrance of the school at approximately 11 p.m. The truck is believed to be an early 2000s GMC or Chevrolet with black trim and aluminum box rails. The truck stayed at that location for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before backing the trailer into the compound. It was parked in that position for another 20 to 25 minutes before departing the area.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle and similar thefts, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-877-TIPS (8477).

