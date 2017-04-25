Marg and Frank Koenig greet attendees at last weekend’s Trade Show. This year’s event saw two-thirds attendance from last year.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce hosted their 15th Annual Trade Show over the weekend. The annual business and community group showcase honoured the Chamber’s 70th anniversary this year with a slightly smaller show and a new facility layout.

Last year’s Trade Show was the first to cut back from three days to two days. It was a recipe that was well received by attendees and businesses. That format was repeated this year as was the free gate admission to the show.

Trade Show Chair Penny Modien said attendance at this year’s show was two-thirds of that seen in 2016, a year the Chamber said drew record crowds due to being the first year with no admission charge.

“Overall, I feel the show went great,” Modien told Morinville News in an email interview. “The vendors said they enjoyed themselves, and most were pleased with their sales and contacts they made.”

Modien said another highlight of the show was the entertainment on the stage, which ran throughout the two days.

“We definitely have very talented folks in the area!” Modien said.

Modien expressed her and the Chamber of Commerce’s thanks to sponsors, vendors, and volunteers who participated in and promoted the 2017 Trade Show.

