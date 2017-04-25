Above: Minister Phillips and Monica Curtis announce instant savings program at Dalhousie Canadian Tire in Calgary. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Instant rebates are on offer at home improvement stores throughout the province for energy-efficient home products. The provincial government announced the new retail campaign runs from Apr. 28 to June 11. A second six-week retail campaign will be offered in the fall.

The point-of-sale rebates up to $30 include programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips, and heavy-duty timers.

The items are those the government believes will help Albertans save money while conserving energy – claiming Albertans save $4 for every $1 put into the Residential Retail Products Program.

“Our government is helping Albertans save and making life more affordable,” saidShannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office. “Energy efficiency is creating jobs and a new industry while putting money in Albertans’ pockets.”

Alberta retailers will have the products available in store and will promote the rebates through flyers and other advertising.

There are 579 national, western Canadian and independent retailers participating.

Retailers include Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Co-op, Costco, Home Depot, Home Hardware, London Drugs, Lowe’s, Peavy Mart, Rona, Sears, Visions Electronics, Walmart, and some independents.

Albertans can buy 25 of any one product per transaction.

Eligible products can be found online at https://www.efficiencyalberta.ca/instant-savings/.

