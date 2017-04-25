by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools announced Monday it had received the 2017 Gallup Great Workplace Award, an award that recognizes organizations for their “extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.”

The Division joins a prestigious group of organizations that average 14 engaged employees for every one actively disengaged employee.

Gallup, an organization that delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve pressing problems, says GSACRD’s rating is seven times the U.S. rate and more than 15 times the rate for workforces globally.

“The recognition we are receiving is due to the outstanding staff that our district has who are committed to providing the best educational experience,” said Superintendent Keohane in a release Monday. “Students are the benefactors of a highly engaged staff. Our intentional focus on employee engagement contributes to student success, and it is not coincidental that the District ranks in the province, as one of the best! We know that when our employees are thriving and supported in the workplace, the engagement of students and their success in the classroom increases.”

Gallup say GSACRD have achieved success by integrating engagement into four areas Gallup sees as vital to cultivating a workplace culture of engagement: strategy and leadership, accountability and performance, communication and knowledge management, and development and ongoing learning.

A Gallup panel of workplace experts evaluates applicants, assessing the organizations efforts. The top selected organizations gain entry into an elite group of companies and organizations that have received the Gallup Great Workplace Award.

