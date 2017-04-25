Karen Louise Roberta Vinje, aged 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and family, on Sunday April 23, 2017, in St Albert, Alberta.

Karen was born in Calgary July 23, 1943, to parents Grace and Robert Snyder spending most of her life in Calgary, Cochrane and Morinville, Alberta. She loved helping and taking care of people and she extremely enjoyed her work in social services for the Alberta Government for over 20 years.

Karen is survived by her four Children, Rhonda (Brian), Raquel (Dave), Ralayne (Glen) and Robbie (Tonya) and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was very proud of her family legacy and their successes. Spending time with her family as well as her large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews was an important part of her life.

She thoroughly enjoyed painting and doing arts and crafts, sharing her art with her family and loved ones. She also had a passion for all things “Elvis”, taking the trip of the her lifetime to Graceland.

Karen was extremely strong. “The key to strengthening spiritual muscles and enduring hardship is finding strength in the word of God”. Her love of her church was consistent through out all of her life, wherever she lived and with whom ever she encountered.

A Celebration of Karen’s life will be held at Morinville Baptist Church, Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. 431 Grandin Drive, Morinville, Alberta.

In Lieu of Flowers, tax deductible donations can be made to her church, The Fathers House, at www.tfhchurch.ca.

Comments

comments