by Morinville News Staff

It was another big win for the Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Midget Girls Tuesday night, bringing them to an undefeated 5-0 record in Round One of Sprint League.

The girls played Beaumont Apr. 25 and won handily 43-29, building on consistent leads of 5-2, 14-11, and 24-15 before narrowly outpacing Beaumont 19-18 in the final quarter to close 43-29.

In the first four wins this spring, the Sabretooths won by margins ranging from seven points to 38 points.

Round Two of Spring League will commence May 2.

