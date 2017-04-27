by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Council will be holding its next meeting at the Heritage Place Lodge at 101 Avenue and 100 Street on May 16, following a unanimous vote from Council. This vote came after a motion from Councillor Stephen Dafoe, with almost no debate from Council.

Dafoe added that it was his intent that Council could provide an update to residents at the centre on seniors’ issues the town is working on.

Dafoe says he got the idea after talking with the Lodge’s new program coordinator, who thought it would be a good idea. Council universally offered messages of support.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 and is open to all members of the public.

Comments

comments