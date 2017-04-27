by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Council has named Clark Builders as the Construction Manager for Phase One of their new Arena project

The project, which has been detailed at past Council meetings, is already beginning the first stages of construction.

Councillor Putnam and Boutestein both sit on the committee responsible for planning the facility, and noted to Council that they received six presentations from various candidates for the project, and Clark Builders came out on top because of their “commitment to working with us as a small town”, in addition to meeting all of the Town’s criteria for their process, cost-control, and fees, according to Councillor Putnam.

Councillor Boutestein added that Clark impressed the committee by its commitment to communicating openly with members of the community in addition to Council throughout the process.

The motion to accept Clark as the Construction Manager passed unanimously with no debate.

Comments

comments