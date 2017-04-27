by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County Council has approved a 1.22 per cent property tax decrease with the passing of Bylaw 1388/17, which establishes this year’s tax rates.

“Thanks to our actual assessment being greater than our estimated assessment, we were able to replenish the Council Contingency Reserve, which relieves pressure on the 2018 budget while reducing 2017 taxes for Sturgeon County residents,” said Ed Kaemingh, Manager, Financial Services in a news release Thursday.

The County’s increased assessment generates net tax revenue in the amount of $218,000 from linear, non-linear

and residential assessment growth.

Sturgeon’s linear assessment for 2017 is $88 million than estimated. The completion of Atco Electric’s Heathfield Substation is, the County says, is a “significant contributor.”

Additionally, non-residential assessment growth is about $44 million higher than estimated, and residential assessment was $5 million higher.

County property tax bills are made up of three elements: municipal levy, education levy collected for the province, and the senior’s levy.

For every residential property tax dollar, 59 per cent pays for municipal services, 40 per cent is collected on behalf of Alberta Education, and 1 per cent supports the seniors housing as operated by the Sturgeon Foundation in the towns within Sturgeon County and the City of St. Albert.

County tax notices will be mailed out May 26 and are due June 30.

