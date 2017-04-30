Above: Lions Citizen of the Year recipient Carol Kaup.

by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

More than 80 Morinville and Sturgeon County residents attended the Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Night at the Rendez-Vous Centre Friday night. The event was hosted by the Morinville Lions Club and Rendez-Vous Centre. The theme for the evening was Canada 150.

The evening included a brief presentation by Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Glenn van Dijken, Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn, and Morinville Councillor Barry Turner, who was also the emcee for the event.

The Rendez-Vous’ Heritage Award was presented to Madeline Van Brabant by Rendez-Vous President Gary Pool. Van Brabant is the club’s floor curling event coordinator at the Centre and also organizes regional tournaments.

Judith Clarke, Celina Kieser, Lawrence and Donna Giffin and Carol Kaup were nominated for the Morinville Lions Club Citizen of the Year Award and presented with a certificate from MLA Glenn van Dijken.

This year’s recipient was Carol Kaup, a long-time volunteer in the community with groups including the Rendez-Vous, St. Jean Baptiste Church, Rotary Mentorship Program, Morinville Festival Society and more.

The Morinville News once again was the proud sponsor of the Paul Krauskopf Community Spirit Award which recognizes an individual or group who unites the community through their participation, involvement, and promotion of the community.

The award was presented to the Hands Across The Sea (HATS) Grandmothers to Grandmothers group.

For the past few years, the group has been raising funds for the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, an organization that provides assistance to the plight of African grandmothers.

Publisher’s note:

There were two recipients of the Paul Krauskopf Community Spirit Award this year. The second was our own Lucie Roy. Our thanks to Tina Gougeon for the above photo.

Lucie Roy was recognized for her work as a Rotary volunteer, Lions volunteer, festival volunteer, ACFA volunteer, and offering her wealth of knowledge on Morinville’s history to a variety of groups and organizations.

– SD

Comments

comments