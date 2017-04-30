by Stephen Dafoe

As many as 75 to 100 motorcycle riders are expected to start and stop in Morinville June 3 for the third edition of an annual event that will support the Midstream Support Society.

Lions Club members and motorcycle enthusiasts Marty and Deb Robillard came up with the idea to hold the event three years ago and are still involved with the event.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Technical Automotives, TASER Inc., Hunters Print & Copy, Roadrunners Towing, and the Morinville Lions Club.

“It is going to be pretty much a lot of the same format as last year because everyone enjoyed the ride that we do,” said co-organizer and Lions Club President Deborah Robillard, noting the first year saw 60 bikes while last year was down to about 33. “We are going to ensure that we have a couple more poker run stops. It’s just a matter of getting volunteers to sit at those stops.”

Passion for Motorcycles

This year’s run, like the previous two events, is a rain or shine affair. The route departs from Technical Automotives in the industrial park and will wind its way through Onaway, Alberta Beach, Barrhead, Westlock, before returning to Morinville.

Organizers are hoping 100-plus generous motorcyclists will help make a significant donation to the Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store.

“We feel it is important because children are a huge part of our lives,” Deb Robillard said. “To be able to give them something at Christmas to know that there are going to be smiles on their faces because they know they are not going to be left out is a huge factor. We feel it is important to give the proceeds to the Midstream Support Centre because of what they do for our community. They do so much to help families that are lacking in different things. This is one way the Lions Club can give back – by giving support to the Midstream.

Registration for the event is $30 per rider and $15 for the passenger. Riders and passengers are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy. Registration forms are available at Technical Automotives or TASER Inc. in the industrial park.

Registration will also take place Friday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Technical Automotives and Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Organizers say the event will include a 50/50 draw and poker run with this year’s event as well as a barbecue wrap up back at Technical Automotives.

Those interested in pre-registering, sponsoring or volunteering can call Deb Robillard at 780-939-3976 or Marty Robillard at 780-907-8139.

Riders are encouraged to register in advance.

