Champion Petfoods announced Monday they have been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Small & Medium Employers of 2017 for the second consecutive tear.

The award is presented by the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, a competition that recognizes small and medium enterprises that offer the nation’s best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. The competition is run by Mediacorp, Canada’s largest publisher of employment-related periodicals.

“It is an honour to be recognized across Canada as a top employer!” said Frank Burdzy, President & CEO, Champion Petfoods, in a media release Monday. “It is each and every one of our team member’s commitment and dedication to our vision, mission and values that drives us to be recognized for this award.”

The Canada’s Top 100 Employers project evaluates criteria including Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

“The defining features of employers on this year’s list is their flexibility to adapt quickly to changing conditions and the ease with which they can make improvements,” said Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. “Since the competition was founded, we’ve observed that the leading SMEs (Small- and Medium-Enterprises) have steadily expanded their benefits and HR initiatives – they offer job-seekers an attractive employment proposition combined with a dynamic and fun work environment.”

Champion Petfoods market their award-winning products to 80 countries.

