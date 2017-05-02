by Morinville News Staff

Volunteers young and old will be on Alberta highways between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for the Annual Highway Cleanup event.

The volunteers will be wearing bright orange safety vests, and motorists are asked to slow down, obey signs, and use caution when passing cleanup crews.

The annual event was established with the dual purpose of helping non-profit and community organizations raise funds while cleaning up provincial highway rights-of-way. Depending on the weather, the event is held each year on the first or second Saturday of May.

Organizations can earn between $55 and $100 per kilometre cleaned, with the higher amount going to those groups cleaning highways closer to urban centres which tend to accumulate more trash.

The Alberta government contributed $974,025 to 622 volunteer organizations last year. More than 14,000 volunteers helped clean up more than 12,600 kilometres of roadways.

Albertans over the age of nine are invited to participate in the cleanup. Volunteers must attend a safety-training program and be under adult supervision.

More information is available by calling 310-0000 toll-free or by visiting the Annual Highway Cleanup website at http://www.transportation.alberta.ca/605.htm.

