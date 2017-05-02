by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Religion 15/25 class, while looking for a service project idea, have come up with the idea of a bike-a-thon event. That fundraiser will take place Thursday and Friday this week.

MCHS Principal Don Hinks said teams of four or five will take turns riding their stationary bike for 24 hours from Thursday at noon until Friday at noon.

“Twenty-five students have been fundraising over the last month for the Morinville Food Bank as well as a school GSACRD is helping build in the Philippines,” Hinks said. “When all is said and done we will have raised just under $1900.”

Hinks said the school is hoping to turn the event into an annual one.

As to this week’s event, students are still looking for more donations.

“If people in the community would like to donate they can drop off at the MCHS office,” Hinks said.

