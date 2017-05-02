photos by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School packed Hall A of the cultural centre Monday night for Crazy Town, a play by Jonathan Rand.

The evening of absurd scenes centred on Crazy Town, the most messed up town in America. Scenes included a police interrogation room where the town’s nicest resident gets a strange ultimatum, and a heated political debate in an elementary school over the issues of tater tots and how many marshmellows the candidates could stuff in their mouths.

The production was directed by Karl Hartmann and included a cast of 21 student actors.

Cast included Luke Zacharias, Jensen Snell, Ashley Gauld, Jacob Konzuk, Quinn Vervynck, Emma Wiwchar, Maria Shreenan, Alyssa Lincez, Karia Kasha, Brina Remple, Amber St. Denis, Kaylee Stadnyk, MacKenna Vervynck, Candace Quewezance, Michael Logie, Tyler Watson, Sam Burry, Devon Marsden, Daphne Charrois, Danny Gillies, Gabriella Cimon, and Theron Hogg.

