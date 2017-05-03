Video can be viewed here

by Morinville News Staff

To commemorate and highlight the heroic efforts displayed by RCMP employees called to duty during the Fort McMurray wildfire, the Alberta RCMP have produced a documentary. Titled Boots on the Ground: Nature of the Beast, the video captures breathtaking never before seen images and footage of the fire’s devastation and the brave men and women who remained on duty to ensure the safety of Fort McMurray citizens.

“I have so much respect for the work that our employees put in during the Wood Buffalo wildfires. They worked tirelessly to ensure the safe evacuation of the residents. ”said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, Commanding Officer of “K” Division, in a release Tuesday. “This documentary showcases the tremendous efforts displayed by RCMP employees during a challenging and complex situation.”

RCMP safely evacuated 88,000 residents out of the city of Fort McMurray and surrounding communities. During the following weeks, employees secured the evacuated areas, assisted with the animal rescue mission and continued to escort citizens from camps north of the city. RCMP worked with the Municipality of Wood Buffalo inJune on a phased re-entry plan.

Comments

comments